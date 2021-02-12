Dolly Parton Announces That She Will Guest Star On ‘Grace and Frankie’

When it was announced that Grace and Frankie would be ending their beyond stellar Netflix run with their upcoming seventh season (slated to start production this June), fans were distraught at the loss of one of their favorite comedic pairings. While watching Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin inhabit brand new characters for the past six years has been a refreshing change for these accomplished actresses, it has gone without saying that we have missed the third member of this trio to make an appearance on the groundbreaking show; the legendary Dolly Parton (who co-starred with Fonda & Tomlin on the equally groundbreaking 1980’s film 9 to 5). It looks like now though, the wait is over; Parton is officially poised to be guest-starring on Grace and Frankie.

During an interview with duet partner Barry Gibb (‘Words’) on the U.K. talk show Lorraine, Parton emphatically said Thursday that will finally be making an appearance on Grace and Frankie with her former costars. “I’ve been trying to do Grace and Frankie for years,” the legend said. As for getting in front of the camera again with her former co-stars, Parton said “we worked so well together on 9 to 5, it’s a crazy wonderful show.” She went on to say “we’ve been trying to write me in somehow. So when it’s safe for us to actually do a production when they’re back, I’ll probably get around to doing that.”

This is not the first time that Parton joining her former co-stars has gained traction recently. During a recent chat with on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna, Lily Tomlin said “we’re always hoping that will happen.” As for Parton possibly joining the ladies for their last season, Tomlin said “We’ve got a great role for her this time. I think she will do it. I’m just hoping she will. And we hope she can do it, and we think she can do it by remote.” (check out the full interview below).

