Dolly Parton Collaborates with Pitbull for a “9 to 5” Remix

Dolly Parton and Pitbull recently collaborated for a remix of the country legend’s hit song “9 to 5”, titled “Powerful Women”.

The song’s message is, as its title says, a powerful celebration of hardworking women who are braving the everyday hardships of life.

“All my powerful women, y’all deserve a throne

Keep your head up and stay strong

All my powerful women, no matter what

Never give up,” part of the first verse by Pitbull reads.

Advertisement

“Powerful Women” was released back in February, and it was created to promote the Daytona 500. Despite the song’s beautiful message, it has been controversial because some people reportedly think that the collaboration is a disservice to Parton.

Meanwhile, Pitbull posted a photo of him and the 78-year-old country singer on Instagram, where he also expressed his sentiments on the caption, writing:

“It’s an honor to be collaborating with one of music’s most powerful women, gracias @dollyparton! Dale!”

Advertisement

Haters aside, a lot of people are surprised and happy about Parton and Pitbull’s collaboration, and below are some of their comments:

“the collab i didn’t know i needed,” Instagram user @sam_younger17 wrote.

“our two worlds are colliding and it’s so glorious, omfg,” @lordofthewhys expressed.

“I’m crying… this DUO! Checkin in for the remix!!!,” @wavvrly also commented.

Advertisement

On that note, you can check out Parton and Pitbull’s song “Powerful Women” here:

Sources: americansongwriter.com, genius.com