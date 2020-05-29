Dolly Parton Releases “When Life Is Good Again”, Inspiring Us All To Change For The Better

During quarantine, many have been taking up a new hobby or channeling their creativity into an art form that they are well versed in. You can count Dolly Parton in as someone who has taken this time and created something beautiful with it, and now she is sharing it with everyone. Parton dropped the single “When Life Is Good Again” earlier today, inspired by the current pandemic.

This somewhat extended moment in time has without a doubt, changed every single one of us. Parton put those thoughts to music, and gives each of us some thoughts on how we can possibly come out on the other side of quarantine being better people, both to ourselves and to each other.

This is not Parton’s first outreach during the quarantine. In early April, she pledged one million dollars to Vanderbilt University to support coronavirus research. “My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure,” Parton tweeted. “I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations.”

My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure. — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 1, 2020

The country music legend and feel-good superstar was one of the first celebrities to reach out during the pandemic to a group that truly was in need of some consistency; children. As their lives were turned upside down completely, Parton kicked off a 10-week web series called Goodnight With Dolly, featuring Parton reading books to the kiddos. The project was an extension of her already thriving Imagination Library book gifting program, which to date has already donated over 130 million books. Since 1995, the country singer has been mailing free books to households with children ages five and under to promote literacy. Each of the books featured in this series were hand picked from her Imagination Library.

