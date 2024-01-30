Dolly Parton Teases on Potential ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ is considered as one of the cult classic TV shows in the 1990s, and it is potentially returning to our screens, which is an exciting news for all the 90s babies out there!

The ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ series is starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as the evil forces “Slayer,” Buffy Summers. It is based on the 1992 film of the same title, wherein Kristy Swanson is playing the role of said female protagonist.

The supernatural TV show is written and directed by Joss Whedon, and our QUEEN Dolly Parton is apparently an uncredited producer of the show. The 78-year-old singer-songwriter co-founded the production company Sandollar Productions alongside former manager Sandy Gallin.

They co-produced all seven seasons of the ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ series, as well as the original movie. In a recent interview with Business Insider, Parton spilled the tea on a potential reboot of the show, stating:

“They’re still working on that. They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it.”

Moreover, ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ follows the story of Buffy Summers who is chosen by fate to be a part of a long line of young women “destined to slay vampires, demons and other infernal creatures.” The series also shows how Buffy navigates her life while fighting evil with the help of her friends.

