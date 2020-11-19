Dolly Parton To Receive Billboard’s Hitmaker Award

Billboard Is Honoring The Music Industry’s Powerhouse Females Of 2020 Like Dolly Parton & Cardi B

Surviving amid a pandemic is inspirational. Thriving is impressive. And getting rewarded for your continued efforts of creations is certainly honorable. Since March, theaters may be crumbling and film productions have been halted temporarily or permanently, but the music industry is one that keeps on pushing forward. Although we’re not able to bask in the glory of our favorite performers, plenty of them have been releasing new content like hit songs and music videos so we can keep the good energy flowing. Now, Billboard is rewarding female 2020 move makers in the music industry as well as honoring the one and only Dolly Parton for her decades of achievements.

According to Billboard, Parton will be the second person to receive the Hitmaker Award, given to the songwriter whose compositions have significantly impacted culture. The only other person to have received this honor was the gleefully inclusive and queer, Charli XCX. Accepting the Woman of the Year 2020 award is very obviously Cardi B. Like her or not, she’s managed to be in everyone’s minds during the coronavirus pandemic. Whether it was her hypnotizing viral video claiming: “Coronavirus…sh!t is getting real!!”, interviewing then-Presidential candidate, Joe Biden, or getting everyone up to dance the WAP choreography – she’s been active, looked over, and busy! Previous women who have earned this title date back to 2007 with Reba McEntire, Madonna, and last year’s inductee, Billie Eilish. Billboard’s Women in Music event is falling in tradition with other ceremonies by taking a digital route and thus will be held virtually and hosted by the spunky Teyana Taylor.

Believe it or not, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed the Superbowl Halftime Show this year – and after her grand performance, Lopez is now being honored with the Icon Award for her impact in the industry. Aretha Franklin previously has won this award. Vocal LGBTQ ally, Dua Lipa, will take 2020’s Powerhouse Award, following last year’s winner Megan Thee Stallion. Up and coming R&B duo, Chloe x Halle, will receive the Rising Star Award – which was previously won by Lady Gaga in 2009 as she was taking over the world.

For the first time, music executives, Brianna Agyemang and Jamila Thomas, will be take home the Trailblazer Award. The women led the charge of the social media campaign, #BlackoutTuesday, in honor of the murder of George Floyd. Prior to them, music stars Janelle Monae and Kesha were recipients.

For details of where to watch the Women In Music virtual event, head here.

Source: Billboard