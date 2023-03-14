Dom Giovanni Cast as First Non-Traditional Naked Boy

Beginning March 18, the long running Off-Broadway hit Naked Boys Singing will be celebrating the male form in all shapes and sizes as New York City actor Dom Giovanni (he/they) has officially joined the cast.

According to the artist, they are proud to be representing the non-traditional Naked Boys body and bringing body positivity to the show.

“If you would have told me 15 years ago when I first saw NBS that I’d be in the reopening, I would never have believed you” Giovanni says in a press statement. “It always seemed to me that this show was only for ‘hot’ boys. I’m here to show my own hotness and my talent. All bodies are beautiful and sexy, and I’m excited to celebrate that with this show.”

This will be Giovanni’s Off-Broadway debut.

Producer Tom D’Angora, who is no stranger to body issues, was a Naked Boy cast member in 2001 and underwent a very public 20-year weight loss journey. He is ecstatic to highlight Giovanni’s talents in the production.

“Representation matters,” he says. “Naked Boys Singing is a celebration of the male body in all forms and I’m thrilled to be bringing the show back with incredibly talented performers of all shapes and sizes.”

Rounding out the cast will be Jaden Lux (Naked Boys Singing Las Vegas), Gregory Sullivan (Off-Broadway’s Naked Boys Singing, A Musical About Star Wars), and American Idol alum David Hernandez.

Created in 1998 by Robert Schrock and a team of 12 writers in an attempt to save the Celebration Theatre from closing, Naked Boys Singing has since gone on to play across the world, and it has been translated into several different languages. A 2001 Provincetown production made national headlines when it was shut down due to an old blue law, but after the cast and crew fought back and won, the show has played many successful seasons in the popular beach town.

Performances of Naked Boys Singing begin Saturday, March 18 at the AMT Theater. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit NakedBoysSingingNYC.com.