Don Lemon Comes For Trump’s Education, Looks & More In Epic Rant — Watch

Don Lemon shaded the living hell out of President Donald Trump during one of his CNN hosting segments and we are here for it.

The 54-year-old accused Trump of being obsessed with former President Barack Obama after the man (who suggested Coronavirus patients should inject disinfectants into their bodies as a way to treat the disease) retweeted a conspiracy theory about his predecessor.

Here we go! “What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin?” Don began. “Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own, didn’t need Daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know, what is it, what is it about him? That he’s a black man that’s accomplished being president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering.”

The library was clearly open for Mr. Lemon and he seized the opportunity to read Trump to filth. Social media, for the most part, agreed.

Here’s a selection of comments about Don’s rant:

“What in the Housewives of Atlanta kinda shade is this…. I’m here for it.”

“Baby! He didn’t throw shade he threw the whole damn tree!”

“OK, guess we’re all out of books at the library. #read.”

Nice job Don.