HOT

The Nightlife Impresario & The Newsman Look To Be Now Bringing Up Baby Together

HOT

Jake Gyllenhaal Has Found Love But It's Not With Tom Holland

TOP

Guys Are Doing WHAT With Shampoo Bottles?!

TOP

Christopher Reeve's Smoking Hot Son Goes Pantsless On Air

Don Lemon Comes For Trump’s Education, Looks & More In Epic Rant — Watch

by
Credit: Don Lemon Instagram

Don Lemon shaded the living hell out of President Donald Trump during one of his CNN hosting segments and we are here for it.

The 54-year-old accused Trump of being obsessed with former President Barack Obama after the man (who suggested Coronavirus patients should inject disinfectants into their bodies as a way to treat the disease) retweeted a conspiracy theory about his predecessor. 

Here we go! “What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin?” Don began. “Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own, didn’t need Daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know, what is it, what is it about him? That he’s a black man that’s accomplished being president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering.”

The Shade GIF by Pepsi - Find & Share on GIPHY

The library was clearly open for Mr. Lemon and he seized the opportunity to read Trump to filth. Social media, for the most part, agreed. 

Here’s a selection of comments about Don’s rant:

“What in the Housewives of Atlanta kinda shade is this…. I’m here for it.”

“Baby! He didn’t throw shade he threw the whole damn tree!”

“OK, guess we’re all out of books at the library. #read.”

Nice job Don. 

 

 

Leave a Comment