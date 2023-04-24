Don Lemon Is Out of a Job at CNN. What Lead To His Demise?

Another Breaking News in the US media today, Don Lemon is leaving CNN and according to his Twitter feed, he was fired. He posted the following statement:

The news comes after Variety broke a story earlier this month on allegations that he mistreated his female colleagues over the course of his career there. They open their coverage mentioning the backlash he faced over comments he made earlier regarding Nikki Haley and her age.

On more than one occasion, a “Live From” producer and a newsroom supervisor had to pull Lemon off the air during a commercial break because of the anchor’s provocative antics, not unlike his recent declaration that the 51-year-old Nikki Haley isn’t a viable presidential candidate because she “isn’t in her prime.”

Some other fiery excerpts from the variety piece that seem to have built up to CNN not choosing to make lemonade out of lemons anymore are:

Those who worked with him say he was a shameless name dropper and left behind hints that he socialized with important people, like a hand-written note from Stedman Graham that he had taped on his computer.

“As fast as you could make a rule, Don would bend it,” says one senior executive at the time.

More troubling was his misogynistic behavior, multiple sources say. Lemon called one of his producers fat to her face.

“That led to a come-to-Jesus moment,” says another senior executive from the era. “Don was told, ‘Look, you’ve got to address your behavior. Your performance as a reporter is great. It’s your behavior that’s gotta improve. It’s what’s going to derail you if you’re not careful.’”

The Variety piece is a great and scandalous read!

What are your thoughts on this change? Was it a needed firing? Did someone get too big and too confident? More to come.

Source: Variety