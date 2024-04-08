Don Lemon Ties the Knot, Marries Long-time Partner Tim Malone

In a heartwarming announcement, former CNN anchor Don Lemon revealed that he and his long-time fiancé, Tim Malone, have officially become husband and husband. The joyous news was shared in a Sunday morning post on social media, accompanied by a radiant portrait of the newlyweds alongside their beloved dogs, Boomer, Barkley, and Gus, on the steps of Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church.

The intimate ceremony, attended by approximately 140 guests, was a momentous occasion officiated by Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Among the distinguished attendees were notable figures such as Clive Davis, Matt Lauer, Jeff Zucker, Joy Behar, and Tamron Hall, as reported by People magazine. The guest list also included Luann de Lesseps, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Following the exchange of vows, the festivities continued with a jubilant procession down the street to Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar, where the newlyweds hosted a memorable reception. Captured in a video shared by New York photographer Elder Ordonez, Lemon and Malone led the joyful procession while the vibrant sounds of the Gotham Kings band echoed in the background.

For Lemon and Malone, the journey to marriage has been five years in the making. Expressing his sentiments to People magazine, Lemon shared the significance of this milestone, emphasizing the importance of the legal recognition of their union. “The legal part of it is a big deal because I didn’t think it could happen,” Lemon expressed. “But when you consider all the rights that people are trying to take away, I wanted to make sure that we get this done right.”

Lemon’s marriage to Malone marks a profound moment of celebration and affirmation, reflecting the progress and perseverance of LGBTQ+ rights. As Lemon eloquently stated, their union represents not only a personal milestone but also a testament to the ongoing fight for equality and recognition.

Congratulations poured in from friends, fans, and well-wishers across social media, celebrating the love and commitment shared between Lemon and Malone. As they embark on this new chapter together, their union serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for countless individuals around the world.