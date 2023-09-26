Donatella Versace Speaks Up About Italy’s Anti-LGBTQ+ Policies

Donatella Versace spoke up about the anti-LGBTQ+ policies by Italy’s far-right government, which restrict the rights of same-sex couples.

On Sunday night, Versace accepted the Humanitarian Award for Equity and Inclusivity at the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards during Milan Fashion Week. Italian pop star Marco Mengoni, who presented the award, referred to the 68-year-old Italian fashion designer as “a gay icon.”

Meanwhile, Versace expressed her support for Italian left-wing politician and LGBTQ+ activist, Alessandro Zan, stating:

“Your voice is critical in our world, and I am here to support all that you fight for.”

In her powerful speech calling out the Italian government’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies, the fashion icon expressed:

“Our government is trying to take away people’s rights to live as they wish, they are restricting our freedoms. The freedom to walk down the street with our heads held high and without fear, regardless of identity. The freedom to build a family and live as one wishes. The freedom to love whom one wishes. We all have to fight for freedom. At a time when transgender people still suffer terrible violence, at a time when children of same-sex couples are not considered their children, at a time when minority voices are being attacked by new laws. At this time, we still have a lot to do.”

Moreover, she recalled the time when her brother Gianni came out to her as gay at the age of 11, which she noted “didn’t change anything” for her.

“I loved him and didn’t care who he loved. His love and encouragement made me who I am,” Versace further expressed in her speech, which received a standing ovation from the crowd at the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards.

