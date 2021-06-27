Donna Summer’s ‘I’m A Rainbow’ Is Recovered, Recoloured, & Remixed

Happy Pride indeed! The long-beloved (and criminally under promoted) album I’m A Rainbow by the legendary Donna Summer has been announced to be getting an official re-release, complete with remixes (both radio edits and extended versions). I’m A Rainbow-Recovered & Recolourered gives a much-deserved splash of color to an album that many die-hard Summer-fanatics consider to be one of her best in terms of vocals as well as lyrical content.

The history of I’m A Rainbow is that of musical lore. Emerging as one of the most iconic artists of the disco era, Donna Summer had signed with Geffen Records. When David Geffen himself visited the studio during the I’m A Rainbow recording sessions, he was not pleased with progress on the project. As composer and producer Harold Faltermyer recalls, “he was unhappy with what he had heard. There were only a few songs finished and most were in demo phase.” The project was cancelled, which also culminated in the dissolution of Summer’s relationship with the equally iconic Giorgio Moroder, with whom she had created some of her biggest hits. The project was released in 1996 with an 18-track CD, but with minimal promo, as some of the tracks had already leaked and die-hard fans were already familiar with them.

Following the phenomenal success of the release of Donna Summer’s Encore, the tracks on I’m A Rainbow are also getting the remix treatment. Much-lauded remixers like Jean Tonique and Ladies On Mars are on board for the project, and the iconic Junior Vasquez returns to put his magical touch on another Summer classic (this time, the title track of the package).

Donna Summer I’m A Rainbow Track Listing:

1. I’m A Rainbow [Junior’s Shiny Rainbow Edit] 4:13

2. I Believe (In You) (duet with Joe “Bean” Esposito) [Figo Sound Version] 4:45

3. Back Where You Belong [Jean Tonique Remix] 4:18

4. You To Me [Oliver Nelson Remix] 3:36

5. Don’t Cry For Me Argentina [Ladies On Mars ‘Buenos Aires’ Remix] 5:34

6. Sweet Emotion [Le Flex Remix] 3:43

7. Brooklyn [Ladies On Mars ‘Child Of Rhythm’ Remix] 4:42

8. Romeo [Ladies On Mars ‘Luv-NRG’ Remix] 3:38

9. Highway Runner [Ladies On Mars ‘Street Race’ Remix] 3:09

10. Leave Me Alone [Ladies On Mars ‘Independence’ Remix] 4:13 RADIO EDITS

11. Brooklyn [Ladies On Mars ‘Child Of Rhythm’ Remix – Radio Edit] 3:36

12. I Believe (In You) (duet with Joe “Bean” Esposito) [Figo Sound Radio Version] 3:00 EXTENDED MIXES

13. Highway Runner [Ladies On Mars ‘Street Race’ Extended Remix] 6:17

14. Brooklyn [Ladies On Mars ‘Child Of Rhythm’ Extended Remix] 6:52

15. Romeo [Ladies On Mars ‘Luv-NRG’ Extended Remix] 6:46

Junior Vasquez himself talked to me about being recently acknowledged for his most recent work with Summer. “We were informed today that the Donna Summer – ‘Encore’ box set including my mix of ‘My Life’ has been shortlisted at the Music Week Awards 2021 for Catalogue Marketing Campaign. Just to be nominated is absolutely incredible, but to be amongst other iconic Artists, is the icing on the cake. Personally speaking, I’m absolutely thrilled to bits as it took the record company almost six years to get it all in place, so it’s great to see that the effort that everyone put in to making ‘Encore’ the success that it became, has been recognized. Here’s the shortlist. (Kudos to my business partner Chris for helping to make this all happen)!

Donna Summer-‘I’m A Rainbow-Recovered & Recoloured’ is available for pre-order here

Follow Donna Summer on her official website