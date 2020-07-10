“Don’t Bring The Kids”!-Lady Bunny Brings Her Latest Show To New Jersey To Help Us “Laugh Our Masks Off”!

The New York Times describes an evening with the demented drag doyenne Lady Bunny as, “authentically scary, sewer-mouthed, gutter-glam fierceness..(Lady Bunny) made me weep with laughter, often while groaning with disgust. And isn’t that what the best low comedy is all about?”. In today’s world, an evening with our favorite “Sow in a Smock” is exactly what we could use this summer, and that’s exactly what Lady Bunny (and Voss Events) are doing on July 7, 2020 as Bunny will perform her hit comedy show, Pig in a Wig, at the drive-in theatre at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey on July 19th at 5pm.

In Pig In A Wig, we can expect quintessential Lady Bunny, pandemic notwithstanding (this gal did a parody last month titled Sissy That Cough)! From Ariana Grande (recreating “Thank You Next” into “Thank You PrEP”) and Elton John “(Don’t Let The Sun (Go Down On Me)” gets reworked into “Don’t Let Your Son (Go Down On Me)”. No pop luminary is safe from Bunny’s razor sharp wit and sickening ability to rework a pop anthem. Broadway is also not safe either; I mean, who doesn’t want to hear the signature song from Chicago “All That Jazz” reworked into “All That Jizz”?

Despite not being in a nightclub setting, that is not going to stop you from getting the full-on Lady Bunny treatment; expect lots of brand-new material along with some raucous classics. Toss in some of Bunny’s notorious one-liners, costume changes, signature go-go dancing and her Laugh-In-style joke routine, and you have everything you have come to expect from this legendary performer.

Lady Bunny frankly says “If you don’t like offensive humor, complete with dildos and bags of baby powder masquerading as cocaine flying all over the stage, then pick another queen’s show. We’ve become so politically correct that they’re trying to make Dick Van Dyke into Penis Van Lesbian.” “Laughter, not Clorox, is the best medicine,” she contends, “so if you’ve been cooped up for months and are ready to unwind from the safety of your own car, I’ll cure your cabin fever and make you laugh your masks off!”

Lady Bunny stars in “Pig in a Wig”, Sunday, July 19th at 5pm at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus. General admission tickets are $49 per car (2 people) at VossEvents.com. Additional passengers are $25 each. VIP tickets also available.