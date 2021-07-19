‘Don’t Buy My Albums, Don’t Come To My Shows’ Kid Cudi To Some ‘Fans’

Musician and Artist Kid Cudi is fighting back against social media trolls who had a problem with the color of his nails in his most recent Instagram post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRcnST1lJkw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the post, seen above, the rapper is shown in a helmet giving the peace sign. Two of his fingernails are painted, and apparently, a large number of people criticized the color of the nails and voiced their disapproval in the comments section. Kudi quickly disabled the comments section and had this to say on Twitter for those trying to come for him,

“I really need u to understand, if u don’t like me doin this or anything I do, please dont buy my albums, dont come to my shows. Fuck way off.”

Turned my comments off on instagram. Seems people really have a problem w me painting my nails. I got tired of blockin so many accounts. I really need u to understand, if u dont like me doin this or anything I do, please dont buy my albums, dont come to my shows. Fuck way off. — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) July 17, 2021

Cudi is no stranger to backlash from his gender-bending forms of expression. In April he appeared on Saturday Night Live donning a floral dress for one of his performances. Amidst some backlash, he did not back down nor apologize, but turned that into a teaching moment, offering support to his young fans. Appearing on The Shop: Uninterrupted, he had this to say,

“And I just be like, yo, this is so funny, this is crazy that I’ve stirred it up like this. If this is what I’m supposed to do, then so be it. I want to be a disruptor, I want to fuck shit up. And it’s cool, because I’m also giving confidence to the kids and telling them to be themselves and do what they want to do.”

Kid Cudi has had numerous songs in the Billboard Top 100, including the #1 hit “The Scotts” with Travis Scott. We leave you with some twitter uses sending their support to Kid Cudi. Have a great day, Instincters.

What color should I paint my nails next cudi pic.twitter.com/BQ7LP8CgkM — Andrew (@Andrew_Mugg) July 17, 2021

Don’t listen to them Cudi 🥺 pic.twitter.com/93vU8pZRhl — ivan (@LordIvan23) July 17, 2021

Bro I wasn’t gonna post anything but I got a pedi w my girl today and it was glorious. I didn’t take a pic after but i got my toenails painted black. I’m bouta do my fingernails in solidarity. pic.twitter.com/CQxWoCu5bI — Commie Decentral (@jbmerrifield) July 18, 2021

Sources: Complex