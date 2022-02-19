Don’t Say Gay Bill Sponsored By Companies Who Claim To Be Pro Gay

As the war for equality continues on in this country, Florida, as always, is becoming a battleground. And the LGBTQ community is losing. The ridiculous, homophobic Don’t Say Gay bill is very close to becoming law in the Sunshine state. Everything about this bill feels gross and hate-fueled. And yet, it is sailing through the Florida legislature.

THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU VOTE REPUBLICAN. How many more times does this need to be explained? It has happened over and over and over before, decades ago. Yet here we are in 2022 having to march, protest and make signs. I am 44, I have been marching for 20 years, how much longer am I going to have to fucking march!

To add insult to injury, The Republican bottom feeders who sponsored this bill are backed by corporations who claim to be gay friendly. Unfortunately, actions matter more than words. And money talks most of all. The two primary sponsors of the bill are:

Representative Joe Harding, R-Williston

Senator Dennis Baxley, R- Ocala

As previously reported by The Advocate,

“Baxley, has a history of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and actions. For instance, he voted against a bill confirming same-sex couples’ right to adopt children because, he said, he ‘simply can’t affirm homosexuality.’ He has called families with same-sex parents ‘dysfunctional’, putting them in the same category as families where parents are alcoholic or abusive. He once said there is ‘a war, a battle, an assault going on, on the traditional family.'”

COMCAST/NBC UNIVERSAL

One of the most hypocritical companies on this list today, Comcast/NBC Universal bangs the drum on their supposed “support” of the queer community yet DONATED TO EVERY SPONSOR AND CO-SPONSOR OF THE DON’T SAY GAY BILL. Senior Vice President of MSNBC and NBC News Yvette Miley wrote on the corporation’s website,

“Some people may think the LGBTQ rights journey is done and the struggle is over, but it isn‘t. Our job is to continuously educate.”

However, according to Popular Information,

“Comcast/NBC Universal donated $1,000 to Baxley on October 15, 2021, and a total of $28,000 to the top supporters of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill since 2020. The company donated to every sponsor and co-sponsor of the legislation and all six Florida Senators who voted the bill out of committee. But the company publicly promotes itself as fighting for LGBTQ rights.”

Publix, how could you? Walgreens, you too? That $200,000 United Health Care donated – all of it went to the scumbag Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, or as Twitter calls him Governor Death Santis, due to his complete failure in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Rumors still swirl that the number of Covid deaths in Florida is MUCH higher than the Governor has been reporting.

As mentioned above, the war for equality is NOT OVER. And yes, we can win. There are more good people in this country than evil. We will win at the polls. VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE! Get out the vote, get your family, your friends to vote these lowlife lying cheating crooks out of office.

{**This post is solely the opinion of this contributing writer and may not reflect the opinion of other writers, staff, or owners of Instinct Magazine.​}

Sources: The Advocate, Popular Information