Explore Door County, Wisconsin, A Cheesy Beer-Filled Winter Wonderland

Discovering Door County: A Winter Wonderland Adventure

As the winter chill sets in, there’s no better time to escape to the serene and picturesque Door Peninsula in Wisconsin. This hidden gem offers a perfect blend of outdoor adventure, cozy retreats, and vibrant local culture, making it an ideal destination for LGBTQ+ travelers seeking both relaxation and excitement.

Our journey begins with a warm welcome at Green Bay Airport, followed by a scenic drive through charming small towns and snow-covered landscapes to Door County. The first stop is Sturgeon Bay, a town steeped in maritime history and brimming with artistic flair. Renard’s Artisan Cheese is one of the best places to be introduced to Wisconsin cuisine, savoring their famous cherry cheddar and gourmet sandwiches. It’s Door County’s oldest cheese store. After checking into our cozy accommodations, we explore the historic Michigan Street Bridge and the bustling arts scene. The downtown area was beyond welcoming with fun shops, a well-stocked record store, and some galleries.

Accommodations in Sturgeon Bay, Door County

There were three that we checked out while there; Pembroke Inn Bed and Breakfast, White Lace Inn, Holiday Music Motel – I’m a sucker for a nice Inn or Bed and Breakfast, but the Motel was a trip, great location, and very LGBTQ friendly as were the others.

Coffee, Art, and Brews

A gourmet breakfast at Door County Coffee is not just for coffee lovers as the food and beverage choices were so luscious, you may want to crawl back in bed after ingesting. Do a tour of the facility while there like we did, attend “coffee college” to learn about their meticulous roasting process.

There’s also chances to be artistic yourself when visiting. We popped into Popelka Trenchard Glass Fine Art Gallery & Studio, where we witness the mesmerizing art of glassblowing. There were several pieces that should have come home with me. Owners and artists and phenomenal couple Jeremy Popelka and Stephanie Trenchard hosted the glassblowing demonstration. You’ll fall in love with the art and them as their relationship, love, and respect for one another was on full display.

And that was a common and wonderful note that resonated throughout or time in Door County, the people were just so happy, accommodating, peaceful, helpful. Was it a midwest thing? Wisconsin thing? Something in the water?

The Door County Maritime Museum offers a fascinating glimpse into the region’s nautical heritage, from early American Indian canoes to modern bulk carriers. The construction, the layers of floors to assist with the installations in the museum was unique and added to the comprehension of what was presented.

A quick walk across the street to Sonny’s Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria, gave us a chance for more cheese, local pizzas, and some of the best pastas many of us have had in some time. It was a fun location with great views of Sturgeon Bay, the water and the city. Give the bar downstairs a go, too. Bridge Up Brewing had some great offerings that I can still remember.

Another beer experience to mention is One Barrell Brewing Company. I found one of my favorite pride shirts there with rainbow penguins. Another packed place any time of day any day of the week.

Feel free to mix things up in Door County any time of the year. When we were there in February, the winter was mild and outdoor activities were still very doable as long as they were ones that did not need snow. Consider hiking Bay Shore Blufflands Nature Preserve, taking in breathtaking views of the Niagara Escarpment.

Miller Art Museum is a great place to see more of the local, national, and international talent, where we marvel at stunning exhibitions and had a great personalized chat with one of the curators that as present.

Cheese and Fish?

Door county also has some indoor activities for those that want to sip and eat their way through their tourist hours. Simon Creek Winery, a nice place to do a tasting and pick up some souvenirs, and Wisconsin Cheese Masters, umm, I never by food to bring home and I travel usually more than twice a month to places all over the nation, continent, globe, but when they had whiskey cheese and merlot cheese that was knock your socks off good, they had to be purchased. While my mouth continues to water, I’ll be placing an order after I finish this post.

Be sure to conclude one of your days with a traditional fish boil dinner at White Gull Inn, where we experience a unique culinary tradition dating back to Scandinavian settlers. Everyone that goes to Door County comes away with a fish boil story. Book it, go, enjoy. I am not a fish lover so they do have options for those kind of people like me, but just let them know in advance. It’s an experience any time of year.

Other Eats

Another great dining option is Thyme Restaurant & Twelve Eleven Wine Bar. Here, Midwest meets West Coast in a culinary delight that includes local wines and inventive dishes like the crispy chicken cherry bomb sandwich.

Sip – well you eat and sip at this very eclectic and energized home turned into visual and taste bud overload. We met the owner and with her energy and personality, we saw why the place was like it was, a super success.

Henricksen’s Fish House – If you cannot personally make it to Door County and you want more than cheese shipped to your home, check out as they had some amazing bites of yum yum that the family make, molds, and creates on their own. Yes, I did eat some fishy products as they were so fresh, smelled amazing, and tasted great. This is truly one of the sweetest families I think I’ve met in a long time. They’ve crafted products that are right from the heart to your stomach.

Sister Bay Bowl – Yes, it is a bowling alley, but with a restaurant attached, but it’s not a restaurant, but a Supper Club. The menu at a supper club is typically more limited and focuses on traditional American fare. It often includes a set course meal, featuring items like prime rib, fish fry, relish trays, and ice cream drinks, which are not commonly found in other restaurants. Prime rib and old fashions were quite popular that night.

Door County is for the Birds

A visit to Open Door Bird Sanctuary, home to majestic birds of prey, had to be one of the highlights. We were a small group, but we were able to get semi-up close and personal with some of the birds as the amazing workers/rangers/handlers brought some of the birds out to see us as some of the fowl enjoy hanging out with the humans.

I am not a snow person so the lack of snow, yet cool temperatures was a great combination for me to enjoy doing activities outside. After the sanctuary, which was all outside, we continued on our nature enjoyment with an e-bike adventure with the help, guidance, and supplies from Door County Kayak Tours. We scooted off to Cave Point and Whitefish Dunes State Park. I have heard of the beauty of the shoreline on Lake Michigan and it was still inspiring in the cold of winter.

Warming up a little shopping at Blue Dolphin House to enjoy some of their products was nice, but stopping into Peach Barn Brewing for even more local artistry and craft brews, that was a great afternoon. I think it was a weekday we were there, not at night, and the place was packed. In Door County, it’s beer, cheese, fish boil, lather, rinse, repeat.

So Gay

I am not sure that I would say that there were gay people everywhere there, but well, there were. And the allies were very plentiful. You can be who you want to be there, it’s very accepting in Door County as yes, it’s a peninsula in one of the most northern states in the US, an area you would think would not be diverse and accepting. But yet, it is. One of our nights there, we attended a Northern Door Pride event, its annual Cabaret where they did musical numbers from a variety of shows that related to high school.

What will we see for February 21 and 22, 2025?

Our Cabaret dates are set! We are so excited to start working on our scholarship event. This year’s theme is “Myths, Lore, and Legends”. We will be performing songs from Hadestown, Children of Eden, Camelot, Pippin, and much more. Set the dates in your calendars. Tickets will go on sale in January. We sold out last year! This year we will be doing a Friday night showing and a Saturday matinee. More details coming soon!

The event has grown so much that they now hold it at an amazing theater venue, the Northern Sky Theater . If I was around in February, I would definitely attend as the 2024 show was great!

Shall We Return?

Whether you’re seeking outdoor thrills or cozy retreats, Door County in winter offers an unforgettable experience for all travelers and if you’re an LGBTQ+ traveler, it’s a great destination, too.

We were able to discover why this destination is truly a winter wonderland by participating in some outdoor activities, indoor cheese and beer enjoyment, and other culinary delights, but yes, cheese curds could have been had at every meal.

No, there is no large city on the peninsula and the largest airport is in Green Bay. A car will be needed to get from the airport to the peninsula and a car will be needed to get around to every little city up and down the strip of land jutting out into Lake Michigan.

It’s a toss up between the wonderful people and the comfort food or is it the comforting people and wonderful food. I would return winter, spring, summer, or fall and it makes me want to explore more of Wisconsin.

For more info, head over to www.doorcounty.com.