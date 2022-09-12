Dr. Demetre Daskalakis Gets Trolled and Labeled a Satanist

Dr. Demetre Daskalakis was recently appointed by the White House to respond to the monkeypox outbreak, being an expert on health issues involving the LGBTQIA+ community.

(c) Instagram: @metrosourcemagazine

Along with being a leading public expert comes with the risk of having to face backlash from people, which is exactly what’s been happening to Daskalakis recently. People on Twitter have reposted his shirtless and harnessed photos, and he is even labeled a satanist by some.

Moreover, a Conservative news website, Daily Caller, criticized Daskalakis for reportedly using “unorthodox tactics” to convince LGBTQ+ people to get tested for HIV and other STIs. They also pointed out how the Director of the CDC Division of HIV Prevention tends to wear “suggestive clothing,” which is supposedly a bad thing…

Trolls have also been on Twitter doing their thing to drag Daskalakis:

Fortunately enough, there are also sensible people who voiced out their opinions regarding the matter:

In an interview with The Advocate, Daskalakis addressed his satanist allegation stating,

“I am certainly not a satanist.”

And to answer why people think he is, he responded, 

“It’s because I wear high-fashion harnesses by Zana Bayne.”

Thoughts on Daskalakis and his choice of harness?

Sources: pinknews.co.uk, whitehouse.gov

