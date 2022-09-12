Dr. Demetre Daskalakis Gets Trolled and Labeled a Satanist

Dr. Demetre Daskalakis was recently appointed by the White House to respond to the monkeypox outbreak, being an expert on health issues involving the LGBTQIA+ community.

Along with being a leading public expert comes with the risk of having to face backlash from people, which is exactly what’s been happening to Daskalakis recently. People on Twitter have reposted his shirtless and harnessed photos, and he is even labeled a satanist by some.

Moreover, a Conservative news website, Daily Caller, criticized Daskalakis for reportedly using “unorthodox tactics” to convince LGBTQ+ people to get tested for HIV and other STIs. They also pointed out how the Director of the CDC Division of HIV Prevention tends to wear “suggestive clothing,” which is supposedly a bad thing…

Trolls have also been on Twitter doing their thing to drag Daskalakis:

Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, new Biden's Admin and a proud member of the Church of Satan. pic.twitter.com/nFt9sADLuA — CaliforniaRealtorCristy 🏠🐸💃 (@RealtorCristyB) September 8, 2022

Meet Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, Biden’s pick for White House Monkeypox response deputy coordinator. Daskalakis is a gay pentagram wearing radical leftist- looks like he has all the qualifications necessary to be part of the Biden administration 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/c7gAudJZSY — The Conservative Read🇺🇸 (@theconread) September 8, 2022

Meet Dr. Demetre Daskalakis. Demetre was appointed by Joe Biden to be the official White House National Monkeypox Response Deputy Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/tEV1hCJE62 — Patrick Guttenberg 🌋 (@gut_001) September 11, 2022

Fortunately enough, there are also sensible people who voiced out their opinions regarding the matter:

Demetre Daskalakis: Degree Programs:

2012 Harvard School of Public Health Boston, MA Masters of Public Health

1999 NYU School of Medicine New York, NY Medical Doctor

1995 Columbia University New York, NY Bachelor of Arts Yeah, he sounds really unqualified! 😀 https://t.co/1fNfWRRzvx — Dean (@QuidProQuoTwo) September 7, 2022

The fascists are targeting White House Deputy Monkeypox Coordinator @Dr_Demetre Daskalakis bc he's gay – and bc he's competent. The #MPV outreach strategy he's leading? It's working; the fascists hate that.@Dr_Demetre is one of the best public health appointments @POTUS made pic.twitter.com/r9W3Ml2gS0 — Matthew Cortland 🇮🇪 (@mattbc) September 9, 2022

That’s DR. Demetre DASKALAKIS. Columbia, Harvard, MD, MPH, Deputy Commissioner for Division of Disease Control NYC Dep of Health – directing the public health laboratory and all infectious disease control programs. So yes. Very serious. — almosttootired (@almosttootired) September 10, 2022

In an interview with The Advocate, Daskalakis addressed his satanist allegation stating,

“I am certainly not a satanist.”

And to answer why people think he is, he responded,

“It’s because I wear high-fashion harnesses by Zana Bayne.”

Thoughts on Daskalakis and his choice of harness?

