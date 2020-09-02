Drag Artist Glow Job Twirls Her Best Life In “It’s Alright, It’s OK”

Recording artist Bright Light Bright Light (aka Rod Thomas) serves up the perfect diversion for Hump Day with his new music video for “It’s Alright, It’s OK.”
The track, a collaboration with Canadian pop trio Caveboy, is a celebration of gender expression and empowerment.
“I was in the studio with Babydaddy of Scissor Sisters and we wanted to make something that would make us dance, and as we were building the sounds it started to remind me of Ghetto, a queer club in London that is long gone, but where Scissor Sisters songs were blasted in a tiny basement club where anyone and everyone under the LGBTQ+ umbrella used to go,” said Rod about the inspiration for the track.
He added, “It makes me feel so at home so I ended up writing the lyrics about identity, belonging, and the fight to free yourself from being put into a box.”
Did you come as a boy or a girl?
Or did you come as yourself, even better
If you want to be part of a world where your heart doesn’t hurt
Say the word and we’ll make it there together
The video stars gender-fluid drag performer and activist Glow Job coping with life in lockdown by getting all dolled up to stay home and live her best life complete with an apartment stripper pole and rooftop stage all to herself.
On Instagram, Glow shares the astounding news that she was hit by a motorcycle while riding her bike to a protest in July resulting in a broken leg and clavicle just weeks before the video shoot.
“Pole community, don’t judge too harshly,” jokes the queen decked out in regal red.
“But the song isn’t about what I am physically able to do, but how I am simply able to be,” added Glow Job. “Able to be me in whatever way that looks. What you are seeing is my life. That is my home. This is my expression.”
I know I am not alone in feeling like this year has really put us through the wringer. One thing that gives me solace is that I really feel I am discovering the truth about a lot of things including myself these days. I was super honored to be asked to star in Bright Light Bright Light's latest music video because the lyrics spoke to exactly how I was feeling about myself. Bright Light called me on July 9th to ask if I was interested. I listened to the song and immediately knew I HAD to be in this video! I popped my headphones in my ears and got on my bike to head to a protest all the while I started fantasizing about what the video would be like, and then BAM!!!!! I got hit by a motorcycle.
“It’s Alright, It’s OK” is the latest single leading up to the September 18 release of Bright Light Bright Light’s new album, Fun City.
Thomas chose to record the vocals for Fun City on the empty dance floor of East Village gay club Bedlam as a way to channel the energy of the queer trailblazers that influenced him like Sylvester, Erasure, Scissor Sisters, and Hercules & Love Affair.
The new album explores the ways marginalized people “stay strong, focused and creative through times of social and political hardships.”
The collection includes collaborations with high profile artists including Andy Bell (of Erasure), Jake Shears (of Scissor Sisters), Justin Vivian Bond, Mark Gatiss, Niki Haris & Donna De Lory, and Sam Sparro.
