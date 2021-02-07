‘Drag Queen Of The Year’ Competition Returns Digitally For 2021

Whether it’s the latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Boulet Brothers’ spookily dynamic Dragula series or Alaska & Lola LaCroix’s Drag Queen of the Year competition, (returning digitally this year on March 7, 2021) one thing is certain; the art of drag is for absolutely everyone. With that diversity and inclusivity in mind, Alaska & Lola LaCroix have brought back the Drag Queen of the Year pageant competition once again. This year’s contestants will be competing for a $10,000 cash prize, picking up the mantle from reigning Drag Queen of the Year (and The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula contestant) Abhora.

The contest is an invitational event, with contestants chosen by a “mysterious panel of anonymous Drag Elders.” who this year have chosen Maureen San Diego, Chiquitita, Lucy Stoole, Tito Soto, Cassandra Complex, Tenderoni, Dixie Surewood, and Jake Dupree to battle it out for the title. The competition will be a hybrid of live performances from Loyal Studios, pre-recorded segments, and remote segments from each contestants’ homes. The judges for the event are a heavy hitting roster, consisting of drag aficionados like Nicole Byer and 2019 contestant Aurora Sexton, as well as Drag Race alumni Shea Couleé, Peppermint, Vinegar Strokes, Jiggly Caliente, & Willam.

“Lola and I initially set out to do this pageant as an experiment. What would happen if we held a competition that welcomed all different types of drag performers, regardless of their gender identity or anatomy or history — all on the same stage?” Alaska told EW “The world as we know it came to a halt shortly after the time we announced the 2020 pageant, and we had to postpone it indefinitely. But luckily, thanks to Sessions Live, we now have the perfect streaming platform to put on a digital version of the pageant.”

The Drag Queen of the Year digital ceremony debuts Sunday, March 7 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on Sessions Live

