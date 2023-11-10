‘Drag Race’ Alum Denali Foxx Shares News About Engagement

Another lovely couple is embarking on a new journey to happily ever after, as Denali Foxx recently announced her engagement with partner Alexander.

On a joint Instagram post, Foxx shared a sweet message about her relationship with now-fiancé, writing:

“We engaged! Six years ago you asked me to dance at Berlin not even a week after I moved to Chicago and six years later I asked you to marry me on your 30th.”

“To a whole lifetime of adapting to what life throws at us, morphing into the new versions of ourselves and our family and to endless nights on the dance floor. Now give me that corporate insurance! Love you @alex_ander_k,” the 31-year-old ‘Drag Race’ alum further expressed.

Along with the heartfelt caption, she posted a series of photos showing their memories as a couple:

Meanwhile, the newly engaged couple’s post is filled with celebration and congratulations from not only fans, but also fellow ‘Drag Race’ stars. <3

Moreover, Foxx is known for competing in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13. Not to mention, she also made ‘Drag Race’ herstory after performing an iconic lip sync of Crystal Waters’ “100% Pure Love”.

And now, we are celebrating 100% pure love with Denali Foxx and Alexander, as we congratulate them on their engagement! <3

Source: gaytimes.co.uk