‘Drag Race Belgique’ Also Announces A Famed Queen As Host

During the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, a virtual all-star cast of Australian and New Zealand queens entered the inaugural Down Under workroom. Down Under superstars like Karen From Finance, Art Simone, and Maxi Shield all competed for the crown, with Kita Mean eventually rising to the top of the pack and snagging the crown. With Drag Race Down Under Season 2 poised to premiere on July 30th exclusively on WOW Presents Plus (in select territories worldwide, day and date with its local airings on Stan (Australia) and TVNZ (New Zealand), the time has come to meet the brand new crop of queens who are poised to compete to become Down Under’s next Drag Superstar! RuPaul will return as host alongside longtime Drag Race icon Michelle Visage and comedian Rhys Nicholson serving as judges.

This year’s cast of queens include famed Sydney queen (Faúx Fúr), queens that have risen to the top of the drag world in both Perth and Sydney by winning multiple accolades (Hannah Conda), and a queen who is considered royalty in the Sydney drag world (Minnie Cooper). The cast is rounded out by dynamic queens like Aubrey Haive, Beverly Kills, Kween Kong, Mollie Poppinz, Pomara Fifth, Spankie Jackzon, and Yuri Guaii.

As Drag Race Down Under prepares to premiere Season 2, Drag Race Belgique has announced a groundbreaking and very familiar queen to host their own inaugural season. Canada’s Drag Race Season 1 finalist Rita Baga will be serving as the host for Drag Race Belgique’s first season. She joins an illustrious group of queens like Brooke Lynn Hytes, Nicky Doll, and Jiggly Caliente, all of which who serve on various judges panels for international Drag Race editions. Baga’s excitement was clear when she spoke to EW telling them “My biggest dream comes true as I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve been chosen to host a Drag Race franchise”. Rita went on to say “Can’t wait to show you the talented queens that are reigning in the beautiful Belgium, this country that has been my home few years ago when I was completing my university degree. The drag scene in Belgium is vibrant, dynamic and unique”!

