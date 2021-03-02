‘Drag Race Down Under’ Cast To Be Ruvealed At 2021 Sydney Mardi Gras

While we’re still reveling in the sickening current seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K., the upcoming seasons of the global franchise are getting ready to unleash a whole new batch of glamazons onto the planet. First up: RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under! The brand new cast will be introduced to the world during the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade this Saturday, March 6h.

Longtime judge Michelle Visage posted the announcement on Instagram, starting her announcement by saying simply, “Hello, Australia we all know that you love a big surprise so we have some major news for you..” going on to say “we’ll be ruvealing the queens of the Stan Original RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras this Saturday March 6 … See you then.”. (The news was also confirmed by Drag Race production company World Of Wonder on Instagram).

Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras itself will look decidedly different this year; the legendary Oxford Street parade won’t happen, but the Sydney Cricket Ground will be transformed into a “stunning and sparkling showcase of LGBTQI+ culture and community.” The event will also have its share of star power. In addition to the Drag Race Down Under queens being announced, Rita Ora is set to headline the event, with Aussie faves Aussie talent like Electric Fields, Montaigne and G Flip scheduled to join her.

In other global Drag Race news, Drag Race España (formerly known as Drag Race Spain) has selected Spanish drag queen Supremme de Luxe as host of the franchise. De Luxe will be heading up the third international Drag Race franchise from Europe when it premieres later this year. The popular Madrid entertainer (who has also had several dance singles) is also the first solo queen to host a Drag Race franchise on her own, as Brooke Lynn Hytes was part of Canada’s Drag Race judges panel and Art Arya and Pangina Heals did double duty on hosting Drag Race Thailand. De Luxe shared the news on the official Drag Race España instagram, stating she is “glad to be able to” share this news!

