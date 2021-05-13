‘Drag Race España’ Drops A Scorching & Escándalo Trailer!

The “Roaring Twenties” are eagerly being anticipated to be getting a reboot of their own this summer, and it looks like the cast and judges panel of Drag Race España have gotten a jump on the celebration, courtesy of their brand new trailer that premiered today, in anticipation of the premiere on May 30, 2021.

Drag Race España is the inaugural quest to find ‘Spain’s First Drag Superstar’, premiering on Sunday May 30th exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and internationally, day-and-date with ATRESplayer PREMIUM (Spain) local airing. Supremme de Luxe serves as host of this iteration of the global franchise, and will be joined by Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi and fashion designer Ana Locking as judges, with a rotating new guest judge joining the panel weekly. The ten fierce Spanish queens competing for the coveted title of ‘Spain’s First Drag Superstar’ are: Hugaceo Crujiente, Pupi Poisson, Inti, Dovima Nurmi, Sagittaria, Carmen Farala, Killer Queen, Vulcano, Arantxa Castilla La Mancha and The Macarena.

While Drag Race España is premiering in Castilian Spanish, it will be available on WOW Presents Plus with the following subtitle translations: Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese.

