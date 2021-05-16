Drag Race España’s Pit Crew Beefs Up To 12 “Caliente” Members!

Every time a brand new iteration of the global sensation that has become the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise, the introduction of the consistently gorgeous Pit Crew members has become almost as eagerly anticipated as the announcement of the queens themselves. For the inaugural season of Drag Race España, the Pit Crew has been supersized, with twelve brand new (and gorgeous) members of this Drag Race brotherhood can now officially be introduced.

We took a deep dive on the smoldering new Pit Crew members, and whether you enjoy a dark and brooding man, fresh-faced boy, or a pair of twins, this iteration of the Pit Crew has you covered. Take a peek at the Instagram handles of the España’ Pit Crew below;

David

Perez Twins

Tomi

Josdavo

Guillermo

Arthur

Joseph

Antonio

Ele

Nauzet

These twelve dazzling new gentleman aren’t the first guy to add some unique flavor to the Pit Crew recently. Recently, we profiled Max Currienz, a daddy-type member of the RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Pit Crew who has been attracting quite a lot of attention of his own (he’s an actor/director and a former member of the New Orleans Falcons, a gay and inclusive rugby team).

Follow Drag Race España on Instagram