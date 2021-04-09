‘Drag Race’ Favorites Give Shakespeare Realness In A New Podcast

Acting challenges have become commonplace every season on RuPaul’s Drag Race, but we are finally getting to see some of our favorite Drag Race dolls dive into some truly classic stage material. Drag Race alumni Peppermint, Manila Luzon and Monét X Change are poised to dive into the classic William Shakespeare tale Macbeth, the first project in The Play On Podcast’s new series, in partnership with Play On Shakespeare. The podcast (from Next Chapter Podcasts) is classic scripted fiction, with the first three episodes out now.

Luzon, Peppermint, and X Change will be portraying The Witches in the podcast recreation of the Shakespeare classic. The Witches are long known to be the most powerful and most dangerous characters in Macbeth, a truly dangerous and powerful trio. The Witches are frequently known throughout the play as the “weird sisters” by several characters, but the power they exhibit (and their razor-sharp ability to constantly turn a phrase) cannot be denied.

Play On Shakespere said in a statement “Yes- It’s True! Miss Peppermint Manila Luzon, & Monet X Changewill be featured in our upcoming #PlayOnPodcastMacbeth as the infamous ‘Witches of MacBeth’ airing Friday April 9th!⁠ ⁠ We’re excited about the complexities these “oh so fabulous” performers will bring to their roles as they add to Shakespeare’s “magical trio” legacy that has influenced the interpretations of witches on stage and screen through time.”

