We’re Getting THREE New ‘Drag Race’ Shows?!

We’re getting MORE Drag Race around the world!

Through a series of social media posts in Portuguese, Spanish, and German, World of Wonder has announced that they’re casting for THREE new international editions of RuPaul’s Drag Race. As you might have guessed, these new shows will take place in Brazil, Mexico, and Germany. If you’re a drag queen hailing from one of these countries, World of Wonder is looking for talent like you to apply through their website.

Since the casting calls went out online, Drag Race fans have flooded Twitter with memes and casting requests. And the requests are not just for contestants. Some fans are pulling for Mexican-American drag queen Valentina to host Drag Race Mexico. One fan even went so far as to post a series of guest judge requests. That list included names like Salma Hayek, Mexican pop icons Thalía and Paulina Rubio, Kate Del Castillo, Diego Boneta, Angelique Boyer, and Eugenio Derbez.

Manifesting that Valentina will host #DragRaceMexico and that we’ll get this list of guest judges. If we don’t at LEAST get Thalia all hell will break loose! pic.twitter.com/OnXZwWUgQz — Raf Flores #BlackLivesMatter (@Rafael_Fl0rez) August 9, 2022

RuPaul dando el aviso oficial de Drag Race Mexico 🇲🇽 en la mañanera. #dragracemexico pic.twitter.com/2tHyvwC2jv — Dr.agQueen🦋 (@HaarryBlack) August 8, 2022

Though one of our favorite memes is the joke that Jujubee should compete in Drag Race Mexico. After first competing in RuPaul’s Drag Race season two, Drag Race alum Jujubee appeared on All Stars seasons one and five as well as Drag Race: UK Vs the World. With that in mind, fans have joked about getting Jujubee immigration papers to compete in Mexico.

See you on Drag Race Mexico, girl 🫰🏻✨ pic.twitter.com/JSyBfbU0Dp — ✨🦋Ale Salgado🦋✨ (@salgadoalelhi) August 9, 2022

Jujubee and her iconic entrance look #DragRaceMexico pic.twitter.com/Sxt3butBED — Alien Superstar (@ByeMartiin) August 9, 2022

But the Drag Race host recommendations didn’t stop at Valentina. Brazilian fans are floating Pabllo Vittar’s name around as a possible Drag Race Brazil host. Other names being suggested are Gloria Groove and Queen of the Universe season one winner Grag Queen.

Who would you like to see hosting these shows? Which memes about the news have you laughing the most? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments below.