‘Drag Race’ Legends Honor The Past, Present & Future Of The LGBTQ Movement

Delicious wine, fabulous drag queens and a herstory lesson all wrapped in one? Sign us up!

Some of the most beloved RuPaul’s Drag Race stars (Raja, Manila Luzon, Raven, Eureka O’Hara) have come together to create The House of Barefoot, where their purpose is to entertain, educate and raise funding for an LGBTQ+ organization through fashion with the help of Barefoot Wine & Bubbly.

As a longstanding ally of the LGBTQ+ community, Barefoot continues to #MarchOnward and has partnered with Emmy-winning media company World of Wonder to launch this fabulous initiative, a collection of one-of-a-kind looks designed personally by the four wonderful personalities.

They have designed the first looks to come out of the project, inspired by Barefoot’s first ever limited edition Pride Packaging Collection. Each queen was also inspired by the bottle designs which represent significant historical milestones in the hard-fought progress of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Pride Packaging Collection, available in Barefoot Bubbly and Barefoot Spritzer cans, was created to celebrate and honor important milestones in the LGBTQ+ movement, including marriage equality, the LGBTQ+ trailblazers who used their voices for change, Chosen Family, and the many Pride celebrations around the world. A portion of the proceeds from the Pride Packaging Collection sales, up to $60,000, benefits Free Mom Hugs, a non-profit organization of parents and allies working toward full affirmation and equality for all.

Each of the four House of Barefoot Queens was paired with one of the milestones and given fabric featuring one of the corresponding Pride packaging designs. They were then tasked to create original looks using the fabric as inspiration. The Queens revealed their final looks on a special Pride episode of the World of Wonder original series Fashion Photo RuView that came out late last week.

Raja – As the winner of Season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and a former head makeup artist on America’s Next Top Model, Raja knows a thing or two about creating fabulous drag looks. Raja was given the design honoring Chosen Family, the family we choose who accept us as we are and embrace our true selves.

Manila Luzon – Manila competed in Season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race as well as Seasons 1 and 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Using the bottle design and fabric representing the fight for marriage equality, Manila created a designer look that reminds us all that love always wins.

Eureka O’Hara – Eureka competed in Seasons 9 and 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race before going on to star in the music video for country singer Brandon Stansell‘s song “For You” and competing in the television special RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular. Eureka used the pattern from the bottle design celebrating LGBTQ+ trailblazers to create an over-the-top look fit for a Queen.

Raven – As an Emmy nominated makeup artist, Raven was a runner-up in both Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Season 1 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars before becoming RuPaul’s personal makeup artist. Raven was selected to create a gorgeous outfit using the print design representing Pride celebrations.

More information on Barefoot’s allyship with the LGBTQ community can be found here.