Drammen HK’s Wing is Ready to be Your Wingman

Sports are slowly but finally becoming more inclusive to LGBT athletes. But it takes some strong and open people to help the progress.

Last Thursday, April 21st, Norwegian pro handball player Ola Hoftun Lillelien shared a lengthy Instagram post where he formally announced he is now playing for team gay. The 22-year-old made the decision to come out that day due to one specific reason – it was the 50th anniversary of homosexuality becoming decriminalized in the country of Norway.

Part of his post states:

“April 21, 2022, it is 50 years since it was decriminalized to love whoever you want in Norway. This post is not posted for me to receive confirmation or recognition, but for me to proudly thank those who before me have fought for my right to love the one I want. I hope society today has come so far that boys and girls do not have to feel the fear of not being accepted for who they are.”

Other sections of his announcement confirm that he came out to his family, friends, and teammates about six months ago and Ola was met with universal acceptance and love. With those closest to him supporting his sexuality and possibly the entire internet cheering on his declaration, the pro handball player is now looking for love with whoever is lucky enough to nab him because he’s “just Ola.”

As part of Norway’s Drammen HK handball team in the wing position, Mr. Lillelien has helped his team secure 5 victories (and 4 losses) so far this 2021/2022 season. Drammen’s next game happens on May 1st, and after this announcement, I’m betting Ola is going to have a few extra cheers in the crowd! If you’ve never heard of handball, it’s basically a mix of rugby and “keep away.”

Here’s a warm, official welcome to the team, young man!

Read his full statement below:

I have been thinking for a long time about whether I should publish this post, but I now understand that it is something I want. Not for my own part, but to be a role model. Not just for young people, but for everyone. About half a year ago, I told my family, friends and teammates that I most likely do not end up with a sweet girl, but a handsome boy. The response was exclusively positive! April 21, 2022, it is 50 years since it was decriminalized to love whoever you want in Norway. This post is not posted for me to receive confirmation or recognition, but for me to proudly thank those who before me have fought for my right to love the one I want. I hope society today has come so far that boys and girls do not have to feel the fear of not being accepted for who they are. It is not a sensation to be in love and in love with someone, so I hope we have gotten there that it does not turn out to be a big deal. I say like the king: Norway is boys who love boys, girls who love girls, and girls and boys who love each other. As an athlete, I have only gotten to know warmth, joy and unity, and that’s what sport is all about! Sport has room for everyone, including you and me. Because I’m still just me, Ola.

