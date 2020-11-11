Dreamy Eyes, Gorgeous Smile, Sweet Soul: Jon Marante is Our Newest Instinct Hottie

Jon Marante‘s face should be included next to the definition of “perfectly sculpted” in the dictionary. This fine as hell specimen who calls South Florida his home is our latest recipient of Instinct Hottie.

He came recommended by a couple of mutual friends who couldn’t stop gushing over how wonderful this guy really is. They were definitely on to something as the nightlife fixture (who made all the guys swoon at Hunters Wilton Manors) is a lethal mix of kind mixed with sexy. Sign us up.

Check out our exclusive interview with him which at one point gets quite emotional.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

My innocence. Ha. No, honestly, I feel like the fact that I have no filter, and nothing to hide. Some people find it “too much”, but ask me anything and you’ll get a direct answer, even if it isn’t what you want to hear.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

I find that the thing that I’m complimented on the most physically would be my smile and my traps.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

Sexy to me can come in various forms. It could be anything from a smile, to hairy shoulders, to even timidness. As of late, however, I think the sexiest thing to me is humility. A man that is hot and knows it but doesn’t flaunt it.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

Interesting question. So, if I may get a tad bit personal for a minute. On my back I have my rendition of a biohazard made of the colors of the leather flag and a heart in the middle signifying, “No matter what negative things surround you, do everything with love.”

When I was diagnosed 9 years ago I promised I would never lie about my status, as I was lied to, and would share my story openly to hopefully, one day, help someone struggling with their status. About a month ago a gentleman came up to my bar and said that thanks to my story, it gave him hope and got help with his meth addiction that he developed while attempting to cope with his HIV status. I don’t remember him at all but he said, “You gave me hope…you saved my life.” I can’t tell you how powerful that moment was just to know that I was able to help one person.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

That’s a really tough one considering the madness going on in the world. I would have to say just continuing my bucket list of traveling. I also would definitely say continuing my education and shoot for my masters degree.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I am single and plan on staying that way for a while (enter eye roll here). Better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all they say. Throughout my 20’s I was a relationship hopper. I think I was single for a year being the longest between relationships during that time frame. I am so grateful for all of them. Even the worst one. But with that being said, I wouldn’t change a thing. They were all valuable lessons in one way or another.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your favorite movie of all time?

Comedy: White Chicks. Action: The Kingsman. Horror: Paranormal Activity.

Who is your biggest celebrity crush right now?

Bill Goldberg the hot as hell wrestler.

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of?

Talenti Gelato: Belgian Chocolate.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

Can I do unlimited Chris Stutz Podcasts?

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

Look Mom, I made it lol. I’m blushing as I answer this. It’s flattering and I just want to say thank you for the love.