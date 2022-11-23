Drew Scott & Terry Crews Take It Off to Jackhammer in ‘Celebrity IOU’

In a preview of next Monday’s episode of ‘Celebrity IOU,’ Terry Crews and Drew Scott take off their shirts in preparation for a poolside demolition.

Drew Scott from Property Brothers and Terry Crews Shirtless. pic.twitter.com/tMTDNi59pj — Finn Harries (@FinnickHarries) November 23, 2022

The ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ actor teams up with ‘Property Brothers’ stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, and their construction work just got hotter. Crews admits that he has never used a jackhammer before, and then tells the hosts:

“You know what? I wanna do this shirtless.”

Drew joins the 54-year-old actor in his shirtless agenda, but the two of them left their safety goggles on. Jonathan, on the other hand, decides to keep his top on, and jokes that he “was able to do this just as productively without taking my clothes off.”

And to that, Crews responds:

“But not as stylistically.”

While Drew is jackhammering half-naked, the actor declares himself as “the master of the shirtless” as he flexes his pecs.

He adds:

“To see those guys trying to get shirtless, it was really great. They can’t beat me there.”

Moreover, Crews expresses that jackhammering with Drew and Jonathan makes him think,

“This is it. This is the real deal. I feel like I’m really constructing now.”

The actor’s episode of ‘Celebrity IOU’ is scheduled to premiere on November 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV, and it will also be available for streaming on Discovery+.

