Drew Starkey on Filming ‘Queer’s Steamy Scenes with Daniel Craig

Drew Starkey is starring alongside Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino’s highly anticipated film, ‘Queer’, and he recently spilled the tea on filming the steamy scenes for the movie.

https://x.com/FilmUpdates/status/1828860888377635207

‘Queer’ follows the story of Starkey’s Eugene Allerton and Daniel Craig’s William Lee. Set in 1940s Mexico City, William becomes infatuated with Eugene, who is described to be “a drug-addicted discharged Navy serviceman.”

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Variety, the 30-year-old ‘Outer Banks’ star talked about filming the intimate scenes for ‘Queer’, stating:

“You treat it like you would any other thing. Obviously, you’re more precious with it and you communicate more on the day about people’s comfort levels.”

“But Daniel and I were just game for anything. We just were like, ‘Let’s go for it, let’s have fun.’ So he was a great partner to have in that. I think him and I share that same mentality of just not giving a sh*t,” he continued.

Drew Starkey and Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘QUEER’ pic.twitter.com/SmLvNEc2oY — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 28, 2024

Advertisement

Starkey further shared,

“And Luca was so specific — he wanted us to be as comfortable as possible throughout that process, and we would block off where these intimate scenes would happen and we talked months in advance about what we thought it should be. It was also like a dance. We were trying to figure it out.”

“But those were some of the most fun days I think we all had on set — just Daniel and I laughing,” the actor added.

Source: variety.com