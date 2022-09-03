Drunk Soccer Players’ BJ Bet Goes Public In Viral Vid

Two Australian soccer players are in trouble after a nine-second video shows them engaging in oral sex in the middle of a crowded bar.

According to the Star Observer, two members of the Glen Waverly Football Netball Club, a club in the Melbourne suburbs, were drinking to mourn a heavy loss. On Sunday, August 14, the club lost their final game in the Eastern League’s Division 3 season. Not only did they finish last, but they were demoted to Division 4.

On top of that, Radar reports that the club takes part in an annual “Mad Monday” celebration where the players get as drunk as possible. Witnesses say the players got heavily drunk and violent. The players vaped indoors, stole drinks from the bar, danced on tables, smashed glasses, and trashed the venue.

In the middle of that, two players placed a bet, says TMZ. These two guys decided the losing player would give the other head. And when the deal was done, they decided to do the punishment right then and there… in the middle of a crowded and public bar.

America has now been introduced to the Glen Waverley Football Club. pic.twitter.com/U6qok4GAaG — ÄDK (@Jizzlobberz) August 26, 2022

The video, which has mostly been scrubbed off the internet (though a few Twitter videos still stand), apparently showed the winner dropping his pants and hiking up his shirt. Aww, what a helpful guy. The loser then got down on his knees, gave a thumbs up, and dived in… before quickly pulling out. Boo. And again, they did that in front of everyone. But besides a few people taking out their cell phones to record the moment, many of the other teammates cheered.

As happy as they were in that little moment, the fun didn’t last forever. The club’s committee released a statement saying they weren’t happy when they heard the news.

“The Committee has been made aware of an incident which has occurred during the post season celebrations of some of our senior playing group,” reads the statement.

“Whilst this occurred away from the Club and was not a Club sanctioned event, we are extremely saddened and disappointed in the behaviour shown by people who should know better. The Club is taking immediate action to address the serious breach of our culture and values that has occurred within this incident,” the committee added.

“The individuals involved, along with the broader playing group will be both disciplined and educated and if need be, counselled in the type of conduct expected by members of our Club, along with the physical & emotional impact this has had on the families involved, club members, players and the wider community,” the club said.

It concluded, “There is no further comment at this time, and we request that the well-being of those involved be respected as they deal with the impact, from the incident.”

So apparently, Brazilian soccer ref Igor Benevenuto was right. There ARE a lot of closeted soccer pros, or sex positive drunk idiots. Either way, the action should have waited till they left the bar.

Source: The Star Observer, Radar, TMZ,