Dua Lipa Drops New Single In Advance of New Album Release

Ever since she burst on the scene with her debut album in 2017, Dua Lipa has been a force to be reckoned with. Her self-titled album made Best Albums of 2017 for three different music publications including Billboard. Dua Lipa went on to be certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on June 28, 2019. The sixth single off the album, ‘New Rules,’ peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 at #6.

Lipa cemented her success in the United States winning the Best New Artist Grammy in 2019 where she performed with St. Vincent during the televised ceremony. (See below for video)

On March 27th, Lipa releases her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, and judging by the first four songs from it, Future Nostalgia promises to be a great album.

Lipa’s latest single, ‘Break My Heart’ is described as “a rollercoaster of a journey through the trials and tribulations of relationships.” In the song, Lipa sings about longing for a relationship and sleeping with someone just because they said hello to her, knowing they will break her heart. This is something many of us, like myself, can relate to at some point in our lives.

Lipa appeared on Miley Cyrus’ Instagram show, Bright Minded, on March 25th. Lipa will also be one of the mentors during the battle round on NBC’S The Voice, Monday, March 30th and April 6th at 8 PM EDT. Lipa speaks with Apple Music’s Rebecca Judd about the music video for ‘Physical,’ the new album and her dream 40th birthday party. You can see an excerpt from the interview below.

You can hear the full interview on Tuesday, March 31st at 7:00a PDT at apple.co/B1_Rebecca.

Future Nostalgia will be available for download on all digital platforms as well as CD and vinyl on March 27th. What do think of Dua Lipa’s new songs? Will you be buying the album? Let us know in the comments.

