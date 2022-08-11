Duke Football Player Chance Lytle Goes Viral for Opera Singing Video

Duke University Football player Chance Lytle goes viral after turning heads because of his amazing opera singing.

His viral video was posted on the Duke Football TikTok account with the caption: “The voice of an angel,” and it has gained more than 121,000 views on Twitter alone as of this writing. In the video, Lytle was singing Italian opera, and his teammates were stunned and had their phones out recording his performance.

The voice of an angel 🥹 pic.twitter.com/XKiVWqJhca — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) August 8, 2022

As per News & Observer, the 24-year-old football player has appeared in operas namely, ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ and ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.’ And although he is used to being under the opera spotlight, he admitted that keeping up with the attention on social media is quite different.

“I’ve been trying to keep up with it. I’m not that into social media, but I’ve been trying to be. Everybody’s contacting me and telling me about what’s going on,” Lytle told News & Observer.

Aside from singing, Sports Illustrated reported that the athlete also plays cello, violin, piano, and mandolin, and he writes his own music and lyrics as well. Talk about multitalented.

According to Fayetteville Observer, Lytle is an offensive lineman standing at a height of 6 feet and 7 inches, and weighing 329 pounds. He initially studied at the University of Colorado where earned a dual degree in Psychology and Music and Voice Performance. Recently, he joined the Duke Blue Devils football team.

Furthermore, Lytle told News & Observer that he hopes to pursue a career in music after concluding his football career in the future.

Source: People.com