Duncan James & Boyfriend Rodrigo Reis Celebrate 5 Years with HOT Pics

Boy band Blue member Duncan James recently celebrated 5 years since meeting his Belgian-Brazilian boyfriend Rodrigo Reis, who is a flight attendant.

The 45-year-old English singer and actor posted a montage of their couple photos through the years, as well as wrote a heartfelt message on the caption.

“5 years ago we randomly met after a concert in Brussels, we started to date and been together for 5 years!,” his message started.

James continued,

“Through lock downs, and ups and downs, we’re still doing our thing. Thank you for all the amazing memories, journeys, and moments we have shared together.”

“Happy to still call you my partner. eu te amo meu papito / meu amor ! #loveislove #5yearanniversary #gaycouplegoals #meuabrigo #papilove,” his message concluded.

The montage includes photos of the couple celebrating various special occasions and traveling to different destinations. Not to mention, the video also features several HOT AF pics of James and Reis showing off their couple six-pack abs — no complaints here…

Meanwhile, Reis commented on James’ sweet anniversary post, expressing:

“Happy anniversary meu amor, may God allow us to be together forever!

Te amo meu amor”

And what better way to celebrate the lovely couple’s anniversary than to admire some of their steamy pics, right? 😉

Also’ here’s James’ anniversary video for Reis:

Happy Anniversary to Duncan James and Rodrigo Reis! <3