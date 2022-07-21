Dune’s Timothée Chalamet Now One of 2022’s Highest Paid Movie Stars

On October 26 of last year, Legendary Pictures announced that the Academy Award-winning film ‘Dune’ will be returning for a sequel, and almost a year after their confirmation, ‘Dune: Part Two’ is officially in production.

The second installation of the sci-fi adventure film is still starring famed actors and actresses including Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. According to Oscar-nominated director Denis Villeneuve, the 25-year-old actress will have a major role in the sequel stating, “For Zendaya, I will say Part One was a promise. I know that we saw a glimpse of her in Part One, but in Part Two, she’ll have a prominent part.”

On the other hand, Chalamet, who plays the character of Paul Atreides, will still be the protagonist of the story. According to the synopsis released by Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures:

“This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

And if ‘Dune’ was not star-studded enough, new cast members will be joining the sequel — one of them being Florence Pugh, whom Chalamet starred alongside with in the 2019 film adaptation of ‘Little Women.’ As reported by Variety, the actress will play the role of Princess Irulan Corrino who is a “royal who becomes romantically entangled with Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides.”

Furthermore, ‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler will be joining Chalamet in one big screen, as he will be taking on the role of Feyd-Rautha in ‘Dune: Part Two.’ According to Deadline, the 30-year-old actor will be playing the character of Baron Harkonnen’s nephew, and he is reportedly just as cruel as his uncle.

‘Dune: Part Two’ will be showing in theaters on November 17, 2023, as reported by Deadline.

Aside from the sci-fi sequel, Chalamet is also starring in a fantasy musical film entitled ‘Wonka,’ wherein he plays the role of the iconic Willy Wonka. And as reported by Just Jared, the 26-year-old actor was paid a whopping $9 million, landing him on 2022’s highest paid movie stars.

‘Wonka’ will be released in the U.S. on December 15, 2023.

