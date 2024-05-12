Dungeon Masters + Golden Sands + More Eye Candy

Sharing some of favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Max Emerson (above) getting ready for the Ali Forney Center’s ‘A Place At The Table’ event while hubby Andrés Camilo (below) stayed in bed for a bit:

Thara was lean and mean after his crossfit workout:

Joel Wieneke spent a hot day in Spain at the beach:

Garrett Magee of Manscapers loves “shirts off” season:

Matthew Camp was feeling free:

Jeremy Turner was up and at it early:

Mike and Alec DelVlahos got out and played:

Chase Carlson was large and in charge:

Trevor LaPaglia was in wetsuit mode:

Kevin Davis can be our dungeon master any day:

Anthony is looking forward to Palm Springs days:

Kyle Krieger celebrated 17 years sober: