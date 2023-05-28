Duran Duran Announces 2023 North American ‘Future Past’ Arena Tour

Duran Duran are giving us a new album ‘Future Past’ and 40+ years of music on the “FUTURE PAST TOUR”.

Anyone who is my age knows who Duran Duran are, a band that had more influence in fashion and film, and continued to release great music over the decades.

The FUTURE PAST tour is coming back to the United States starting this week, first show at the “Bottlerock Festival” in Napa Valley CA.

Duran Duran are sharing the stage with the musical icon Nile Rogers, who has given the world the music of David Bowie, Roxy Music, Diana Ross, Madonna, Kylie Minogue, George Michael, INXS, PITBULL… You get the idea.

Just announced, a living LGBTQ COMMUNITY LEGEND, GRACE JONES will be supporting their NYC dates in September.

Duran Duran performed the 1984 James Bond theme song “A View To A Kill” with Grace Jones as the chief villain’s henchmaid “Mayday”. This is a full circle moment for music lovers, and a once in a lifetime show for the community.

See the dates below.

The album “Future Past” is available here

Website