Dustin Lance Black and Debbie Daley Face Off in Tom Daley’s “Who Knows Me Best?” Video

It’s husband vs. mother in Olympic diver Tom Daley’s newest video. Daley pits his mother, Debbie Daley, against his husband, Dustin Lance Black, in a competition of who knows him best. Anyone who has watched Daley’s videos knows that any video with Black in it is filled with innuendos and double entendre about sex. Daley asks the typical questions like “When is my birthday?” and “What is my favorite food?”.

Over the course of the video, hilarity ensues with the playful competitive attitudes from Debbie and Black.

Daley and Black recently appeared on Chasten Buttigieg’s YouTube show, “Chasten Chats with…” to talk about Black’s book, the delay of the 2020 Olympics, and isolation in London.

