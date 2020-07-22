HOT

Racist Gay Porn Actor Caught On Video Using N-Word, Then Attacks Man Recording Him

HOT
netflix.jpg

Andy King Finds His 'True Love' At The Age Of 58 -- See Cute Pic

TOP

Pride Flags Effectively Banned On U.S. Military Bases

TOP

Guess Which Celebrities Want To Return The Home To Its Famed Miami Glory?

Dustin Lance Black and Stuart Milk Discuss Harvey Milk’s Legacy, LGBTQ Activism, and Presidential Election

by
Dustin Lance Black and Stuart Milk (Photo Credit: Black- screenshot of a video from Tom Daley Official YouTube channel and Milk- Sophie Lamberts)

On Tuesday, Dustin Lance Black had an in-depth conversation on Instagram with Stuart Milk, nephew of gay activist Harvey Milk and founder/ president of the Harvey Milk Foundation.  The duo discussed the legacy of Harvey Milk and the importance of this year’s presidential election.

During their talk, Black posed the question: “What would Harvey Milk be doing right now politically if he were still alive?”

Stuart Milk answered:

“The one thing that Harvey always gravitated towards was a positive message, an inclusive message… and we’ve got one candidate in this race who is doing that.”

Stuart goes on to talk on how Biden never diminishes other people or never hear him separating and dividing people.

Do you agree with Stuart Milk? Let us know in the comments or on our social media accounts.

Source: Dustin Lance Black Official Instagram page

What do you think?