Dustin Lance Black Got In A Bar Fight?

Dustin Lance Black got into a fight in Soho in front of Tom Daley.

On August 18, the married couple decided to have a date night in London without their four-year-old son. The night led to partying at Freedom on Wardour Street in the Soho area. It’s there that screenwriter and producer Black had an altercation with reality tv personality Teddy Edwardes, according to The Sun.

Edwardes is most known as a promoter for Lick, a queer women’s events group. But on top of that, Edwardes appeared on the BBC3 show, The Big Proud Party Agency. That reality show features LGBTQ party planners competing against each other.

Dustin Lance Black, Tom Daley, and Teddy Edwardes’ interaction started off fine. But things quickly turned chaotic with the police getting called. The fight is still being investigated, but Edwardes shared a lengthy series of Instagram stories yesterday. In those posts, the promoter says Black was at fault.

“I went out for a couple of quiet drinks with my friends last night, nothing crazy,” Edwardes began. “I bumped into Tom Daley and his husband in Soho, who, I may add, the husband is a fucking dickhead. Pretty much unprovoked he threw an entire drink over me in Freedom.”

Edwardes then admits that she escalated the situation by choosing violence. Though, in her opinion she “wasn’t that violent.”

“I didn’t have a drink to throw back so I did choose violence, but I wasn’t that violent,” she said. “He got a little tap on the back of the head. Tell me why he is crying outside saying it’s a targeted attack and that he’s traumatized and called the police, and I had to wait there for hours whilst the police were asking questions. And now I have been cautioned and I have to go in for interviews.”

So what happened? Teddy Edwardes says that she and her friends invited the couple to hang with them. But when a random stranger tried to join then, she says she and her friends called security. But according to the promoter, it was Dustin Lance Black who got upset.

“For everyone asking what happened, we basically invited them to where we were sitting and I bought them some drinks, etc, everything was fine,” she wrote. “And then this random guy came and sat with us and my friend said they felt uncomfortable because they didn’t know who it was so I asked security if they could move them on…

Edwardes added, “The security came to move them on and Tom’s husband started going mad saying how welcome I’ve made him feel and that was leaving, so I was like OK. Then got straight drink thrown in my face.”

As for Tom Daley, Teddy Edwardes shares that she has no beef with the Olympic diver. Edwardes says that Daley was “lovely throughout” and was “just trying to diffuse the situation.”

No arrests have been made in relation to the altercation. But according to Metropolitan Police, interviews are still ongoing.

A spokesperson for the police told The Sun, “Police were called at 00:29hrs on Thursday, 18 August to a club in Wardour Street following reports of an altercation involving a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s. There were no arrests. Enquiries continue.”

Source: The Sun,