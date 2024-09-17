Dwayne Johnson Pumps Massive Pecs and Reveals His Best Party Trick

What’s your favorite party trick? It might be time to send party invitations to Dwayne Johnson.

Advertisement

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who voices Maui in the popular Disney movie Moana and its upcoming sequel Moana 2, has two tricks up his sleeves–depending on your age bracket. Johnson and Moana herself Auli’i Cravalho are on a press junket for Moana 2 and the two are having a blast talking about their return.

The 52-year-old actor has appeared in at least 66 different movies and TV series ranging from kid-friendly films like Disney’s Moana, Black Adam, Tooth Fairy, and Jumanji to more mature roles in the Fast & Furious franchise, Red Notice, Baywatch, Ballers, and many more. So it’s no surprise that the actor and former WWE wrestler is a pro at entertaining guests. Johnson spoke with Entertainment Weekly to talk about what his favorite party tricks are to get everyone at the party excited.

Advertisement

“If it’s a party for kids, I can transform into Maui. They all start to gather around. ‘I know it’s a lot, the hair, the bod. When you’re staring at a demi-god.’ Kids go crazy. It’s awesome!”

Advertisement

Dwayne then shows of his pecs bouncing, putting the gym hours to good use for the kids.

Dwayne then continues to explain what he would do for the “adult” party, Tequila required:

Advertisement

“Well…With Tequila, I do this thing where I pick up a grape–not with my hands, not with my feet, not even my mouth.”

Dwayne smirks cheekily in between phrases, laughing after seeing his publicists reaction behind the camera:

Advertisement

“Right now my publicist is like, ‘Please, God, don’t say anything more. Don’t please.”

How do we get into this party? When does it start? Can we bring grapes just to make sure it happens?

Advertisement

You can watch the full interview down below:

Moana 2 premieres in theaters on November 27, 2024.

Source: Entertainment Weekly