Dylan Efron Sends Instagram on a Frenzy with Latest Post!

Zac Efron’s younger brother, Dylan Efron, is known for his love of the outdoors — going on various adventures in different places all over the globe. His recent Instagram update is similar to his usual posts at first glance, but then people were sent on a frenzy after swiping onto the last pic…

The picturesque photos were taken from his latest adventure at Joshua Tree, California, and the first pic is of him shirtless under the sun. Next up is a time lapse of the starry night sky, which is truly majestic.

The following slides are random photos from his adventure while the second to the last is of him on top of a huge rock (still shirtless, of course 😉 ).

The last pic, however, features a very cheeky full moon, which you can see for yourself…

Understandably so, the comments section is more or less mesmerized by the moon, and here are some of their reactions:

“The last photo was unexpected”

“Looks like a full moon to me”

“Well, I was not expecting that!! The view is incredible”

“New moon lookin’ a lil white peachy”

Here’s his latest Instagram post:

Moreover, Dylan is a producer and executive, as well as a YouTuber, who creates adventure content. You can watch his latest video upload here:

Source: imdb.com