Dylan Efron Sends Instagram on a Frenzy with Latest Post!

by

Zac Efron’s younger brother, Dylan Efron, is known for his love of the outdoors — going on various adventures in different places all over the globe. His recent Instagram update is similar to his usual posts at first glance, but then people were sent on a frenzy after swiping onto the last pic…

(c) Instagram: @dylanefron

The picturesque photos were taken from his latest adventure at Joshua Tree, California, and the first pic is of him shirtless under the sun. Next up is a time lapse of the starry night sky, which is truly majestic. 

Advertisement
(c) Instagram: @dylanefron

The following slides are random photos from his adventure while the second to the last is of him on top of a huge rock (still shirtless, of course 😉 ).

(c) Instagram: @dylanefron

The last pic, however, features a very cheeky full moon, which you can see for yourself…

Advertisement
(c) Instagram: @dylanefron

Understandably so, the comments section is more or less mesmerized by the moon, and here are some of their reactions:

“The last photo was unexpected”

“Looks like a full moon to me”

Advertisement

“Well, I was not expecting that!! The view is incredible”

“New moon lookin’ a lil white peachy”

Here’s his latest Instagram post:

Advertisement

Moreover, Dylan is a producer and executive, as well as a YouTuber, who creates adventure content. You can watch his latest video upload here:

Source: imdb.com

1 thought on “Dylan Efron Sends Instagram on a Frenzy with Latest Post!”

Leave a Comment