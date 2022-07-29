Dylan O’Brien Denies Appearance on ‘Teen Wolf’ Reunion Movie

There have been rumors going around that Dylan O’Brien could be doing a cameo in the upcoming ‘Teen Wolf’ reunion movie, and he finally addressed the matter during an interview with ET’s Will Marfuggi.

“I don’t think there’s any truth to that rumor. What I’ve said is the truth, yeah, so I don’t know,” the 30-year-old actor denied. However, O’Brien revealed that he lent his personal Jeep for the ‘Teen Wolf’ movie.

“My Jeep’s in it. I lent them my Jeep for the movie. That’s the car my character drives in the show, yeah.”

Prior to his ET interview, the actor shared why he won’t be participating in the ‘Teen Wolf’ franchise, telling Variety:

“A lot went into it. Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me, and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well, and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f**king kicks a**, but I’m not going to be in it.”

‘Teen Wolf’ talks aside, O’Brien is starring alongside Zoey Deutch in a satirical black comedy film entitled ‘Not Okay.’ In the movie, the actor did a blonde hair transformation for his character Colin, and his fans are absolutely loving it!

The initial release of the film ‘Not Okay’ is slated for July 29, 2022.

Source: etonline.com