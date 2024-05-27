Dylan O’Brien Is Looking SEXY AF Wearing Red Lingerie in ‘Fantasmas’

Dylan O’Brien has done it yet again — leave the internet in a frenzy, and this time, it’s because he is strutting in a sexy red lingerie in the trailer of ‘Fantasmas’.

Advertisement

Yup, you read that right. The 32-year-old actor made a cameo appearance in the trailer, and needless to say, he looks HOT AF in a full set of red lingerie. As for the people’s reactions, here’s some of the netizens’ sentiments on Twitter:

“i’m crying like this is insane i didn’t even think we’d get dylan o’brien in lingerie IM SINDJDNFKEJTKSJFNDJDN IM FROYJING AT THE MOUJTH,” @jmncisms expressed.

“ain’t no f**king way they got dylan o’brien wearing lingerie,” @stylesgala wrote.

“i can’t believe in the year 2024 we are seeing cunty dylan o’brien in lingerie,” @theycallmeivyy also tweeted.

Advertisement

Moreover, ‘Fantasmas’ is set to have over twenty guest stars throughout the six-episode series, including: O’Brien, Steve Buscemi, Paul Dano, Julia Fox, Alexa Demie, Emma Stone, Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang, Kim Petras, and Ziwe, among other actors.

The show is created, directed and starring Julio Torres, who is playing “a fictionalized version of himself as he tries to uncover a lost gold oyster earring,” as per IndieWire.

“In his search to find the precious object, Torres’ character Julio reflects on the offbeat folks he encounters in introspective, eerie, and comedic vignettes set in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City,” a synopsis via the outlet further reads.

‘Fantasmas’ is scheduled to premiere on June 7 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, and it will also be available for streaming on Max. In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer, featuring O’Brien in a V sexy red lingerie…

Advertisement

Sources: justjared.com, indiewire.com,