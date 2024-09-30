Dylan O’Brien Poses For the Cam in Itty Bitty Daisy Dukes

Dylan O’Brien stars as comedian and actor Dan Aykroyd in the biographical-comedy drama Saturday Night based on the true events that occurred in the 90 minutes before the 1975 premiere night of Saturday Night Live. Dylan will be joining an ensemble cast that also includes Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith, Ella Hunt, Emily Fairn, Matt Wood, Lamorne Morris, Kim Matula, Finn Wolfhard, Nicholas Braun, Cooper Hoffman, Andrew Barth Feldman, Kaia Gerber, Tommy Dewey, Willem Dafoe, Matthew Rhys, and J. K. Simmons.

The poster reads:

“The writers are stoned. The set is on fire. The sound system is fucked. The actors are physically assaulting each other. The crew is in open revolt. They have 90 minutes to get their shit together or the network is pulling the plug. Saturday Night Live.”

Okay, understandably, the movie is a biographical comedy, but that’s not stopping the cast from sharing a behind-the-scenes video of themselves with a little sneak-peek of O’Brien in itty bitty booty shorts. Rachel Sennott, who plays Rosie Shuster, shared a silly video of the cast in costume on her TikTok account.

You can see Dylan here sporting a sexy, bright red tank top paired with a nice pair of daisy dukes:

Photo Credit: @treaclychild (TikTok)

Dylan looks fully in character, rocking groovy glasses and a perfectly groomed mustache. His biceps are flexed just right as he strikes a pose for the camera.

Photo Credit: @treaclychild (TikTok)

Let’s take another look

Dylan O’Brien on the set of ‘SATURDAY NIGHT’

pic.twitter.com/1tUTd87QYi — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 30, 2024

Saturday Night is coming to you in theaters on October 11, the very same night Saturday Night Live premiered at 10 pm in 1975. The movie is written by Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman and is directed by Jason Reitman.

In the meantime, go check out the trailer below: