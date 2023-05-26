Dylan O’Brien Sends Viewers on a Frenzy with ‘The Other Two’ Cameo

Dylan O’Brien did it once again — sending the internet on a frenzy with his sexy portrayals that leave viewers thirsting for more.

His recent cameo in the comedy series ‘The Other Two’ is no exception, as he strips down for an audition. In the third episode of the HBO Max show’s Season 3, the 31-year-old actor is playing an exaggerated version of himself.

The scene was of him doing an audition via Zoom, alongside Cary Dubek (Drew Tarver). Dylan and Cary is auditioning for the same role, which is the “Ambassador to Belgium.”

“I can’t believe that I still have to audition. I’m the fu**in’ Maze Runner, bro,” the actor says.

His cameo becomes hot and steamy real quick though, as he decides to take a shower while waiting for the casting directors. Dylan brings the laptop with him, and turns the camera off before stripping.

However, the camera turns out to be on, which means a good couple of seconds of eye candy for Cary and the show’s viewers, watching him in the shower from the waist up…

Here are some stills from the actor’s cameo ’cause why not?

Dropping the video here for your viewing pleasure 😉

forget the Emmys, give The Other Two a Nobel Peace Prize for having Dylan O’Brien appear as himself just so he can take a shower on screen. lives will be saved pic.twitter.com/TjEjNnDMnO — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) May 12, 2023

Moreover, the show’s plot reads:

“A gay aspiring actor, Cary (Drew Tarver), and his sister Brooke (Heléne Yorke), a former professional dancer, try to find their place in the world while wrestling with their feelings about their 13-year-old brother Chase’s sudden rise to internet fame.”

‘The Other Two’ is available for streaming on HBO Max.

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, amp.popbuzz.com