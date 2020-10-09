Hunky Dylan Sprouse Takes on the Role Of Male Escort In ‘Daddy’: Watch

Dylan Sprouse has come a long way from his years on The Disney Channel. The 28-year-old has shown off a completely new side to him in a new short film called Daddy.
“The film, which stars Dylan Sprouse of The Suite Life fame and Tony award-winning actor Ron Rifkin, features Sprouse as the male escort hired to help an 80-year-old man celebrate the anniversary of his wife’s death, taffeta dress and all. Instead of the plain-old daddy-gives-baby-takes relationship, the film subverts power dynamics, exploring love, desire, seduction, and death. A fleeting moment scene inside the hotel’s elevator—a dolled-up guest muttering, ‘You and your daddy look very handsome tonight’—invites the audience to question their own assumptions, about both the characters and themselves. Humanity is a complex machine, and Coppola beautifully tackles it in less than 20 minutes.” Thank you @interviewmagazine @nickkharamis @the_internest for the lovely feature, accompanied by a conversation between me and @dylansprouse about our new short film “Daddy,” out Friday.
The movie, directed by Christian Coppola, also costars veteran actor Ron Rifkin. It centers on Sprouse playing the character of Paul, a male escort that Mr. Smith (Rifkin) hires to help him celebrate the anniversary of his wife’s death.
And yes, Dylan does rock a pink taffeta dress during the film. It was originally made back in 2018 and was finally released earlier this week.
“Instead of the plain-old daddy-gives-baby-takes relationship, the film subverts power dynamics, exploring love, desire, seduction, and death,” Interview Magazine wrote about Daddy.
“COPPOLA: I wanted [Daddy] to feel complex, because that’s how people are. There’s something really beautiful that lies in the ambiguity of how a human being operates and moves in the world. The wide spectrum that exists of what people’s needs are, and what constitutes a romantic connection. I think it’s a very complex dynamic that you and Ron are exploring in this story. SPROUSE: I think that that’s the perfect description. I think that in the nature of the ambiguity that you load into it, the interpretations that people take away are almost the best compliment. With a short, due to the nature of it, you’re forced to have a limit on the content that you can create. I think my character’s role against Ron is to facilitate all the interpretations. He was there, to a degree, to allow Ron to have his space as Mr. Smith, to vent his frustrations in whatever way that may be interpreted afterward. I think it’s also a testament to how good Ron really is. He really brought life to that. I personally learned a few things from him, when to put your foot down and say no. There’s no question about it.” In conversation with @dylansprouse for @interviewmag about our new short film “Daddy,” streaming online now. Written and directed by me. Link in my bio. Thank you for watching. Produced by @kristaworby Shot by @willpolitan
“A fleeting moment scene inside the hotel’s elevator—a dolled-up guest muttering, ‘You and your daddy look very handsome tonight’—invites the audience to question their own assumptions, about both the characters and themselves. Humanity is a complex machine, and Coppola beautifully tackles it in less than 20 minutes.”
Dylan joins a long line of actors who have played male escorts. Others who have famously taken on this type of role include Jon Voight in Midnight Cowboy, Richard Gere in American Gigolo and Dermot Mulroney in The Wedding Date.
Watch Daddy below:
