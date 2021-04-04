Easter Bunnies, Busting Moves, Beach Time & More

Checking in with some of our favorite InstaHunks this week.
First up, Diego Barros (above) found his Easter costume early.
International pop-star Ricky Martin (above) showed off his way cool new tattoo.
Shaun T busted some moves on “4-3-2-1 Day” (4/3/21) with his boo and cocktails:
Fitness guru Joel Green was hanging around Spain looking for a pick-up game:
Boy Butter spokesmodel Rod Facundo shared some behind the scenes footage from the latest Boy Butter ad shoot:
Trans fitness guys Jesse Diamond and Shae Scott celebrated Transgender Day of Visibility:
The Griffopotamus offered this snap as his “serious” side:
‘Tree Man’ Danny Jones took all 6’7″ of his muscular self social fitnessing. Hey, leg day – we can see you…
Tom of Finland ambassador Terry Miller couldn’t find any leather that fit – or did he?
Giovanni (aka Buffet Papi) got his groove on jamming to Nicki Minaj:
Lance Bass and his boo Michael Turchin celebrated Easter in their own special way:
Pierre Vuala was having a “good day” when he snapped this, and it made our day that much better:
Furball Hunter Harden offers this wisdom for the ages: “Furry chest > comfy pillow.” We can’t argue with that…
According to Marco (aka Taxfighter), this is what accountants in Germany look like: