Ed Buck Found Guilty In Deadly Fetish Trial

Ed Buck is going to prison.

Defamed political donor Ed Buck has been found guilty of all nine felony charges in his fetish murder trial. Buck was on trial for his fetish of injecting men with meth during his sexual encounters with them. Most often, Buck fulfilled this fetish with gay Black men and sex workers. This eventually caused the deaths of two men, Gemmel Moore, 26, and Timothy Dean, 55.

While Buck got away with his acts for several years, activists, including Moore’s mother, advocated for Buck’s arrest. In addition, Moore’s journal was discovered in 2017 and pointed out his perspective of the toxic connection.

“I honestly don’t know what to do. I’ve become addicted to drugs and the worst one at that. Ed Buck is the one to thank. He gave me my first injection of crystal meth it was very painful, but after all the troubles, I became addicted to the pain and fetish/fantasy.” “My life is at an alltime [sic] high right now & I mean that from all ways. I ended up back at Buck [sic] house again and got munipulated [sic] into slamming again. I even went to the point where I was forced to doing 4 within a 2day [sic] period. This man is crazy and its [sic] sad. Will I ever get help?” His last entry, in Dec. 3, 2016, goes: “If it didn’t hurt so bad, I’d kill myself but I’ll let Ed Buck do it for now.”

We’re all crying. Four years to the day y’all. — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) July 27, 2021

I hope that Black gay men everywhere know that it doesn’t matter if they’re sex workers, escorts, gay, HIV+, poor, unhoused or even addicted to meth—their life matters. Your life matters. We’re on each other’s teams. And you know. — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) July 27, 2021

“Buck’s preference was to personally inject victims, and he pressured or incentivized victims to let him do so, sometimes offering large cash bonuses to coerce a victim to agree to an injection or additional injections,” prosecutors said in court papers. “Other times, Buck simply injected victims while they were unconscious.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsay Bailey said during her closing arguments for the prosecution on Friday that, “[Buck] would find desolate, vulnerable victims and push meth on them over and over… until they went unconscious. That’s what he liked about it – the power gave him sexual gratification.”

She added, “Every time he stuck a needle in someone’s arm, he was playing God. And he never stopped – not even after two men died.”

The jury deliberated for four hours after a two-week trial before finding Buck guilty. Buck was found guilty of two counts of distribution of methamphetamine resulting in death, four counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premise, and two counts of enticement to travel in interstate commerce for prostitution.

Ed Buck is now awaiting sentencing and faces a possible life sentence.