Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, & Others Talk ‘You People’

Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut, You People, is now officially available to stream on Netflix.

Co-written by Barris and Jonah Hill, the film is a modern romantic comedy that explores questions of race, faith, and cultural differences, as well as societal expectations that could possibly threaten a couple’s bond. It does not shy away from the reality many couples face today and examines how external pressures can be influential.

Featuring an all-star cast, You People follows Ezra (Hill), who is on a search for love and podcast success. However, when he has a chance encounter with Amira (Lauren London), unexpected happiness is brought into his life. The pair fall in love and begin a relationship that leads to an engagement, but the joy of this is jeopardized when they introduce each other to their parents.

In addition to Hill and London, the cast includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Travis Bennett, and Academy Award-nominee Eddie Murphy. Instinct had the pleasure of connecting with Barris and some of the cast to talk more about the film and its significance.

Check out the full video interviews below.

Eddie Murphy (Akbar Mohammed)…

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Shelley Cohen) & David Duchovny (Arnold Cohen)…

Nia Long (Fatima Mohammed) & Kenya Barris (Director, Producer)…

Sam Jay (Mo) & Travis Bennett (Omar Mohammed)…